Eva Mae Burgess
Died May 1, 2020
Eva Mae Burgess, age 86, of Gainesville, died Friday, May 1. Funeral services will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Monday, May 4, in the chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home. Arrangements by Memorial Park Funeral Home, Gainesville.
Died May 1, 2020
Eva Mae Burgess, age 86, of Gainesville, died Friday, May 1. Funeral services will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Monday, May 4, in the chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home. Arrangements by Memorial Park Funeral Home, Gainesville.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on May 5, 2020.