Eva Mae Burgess

Died May 1, 2020

Eva Mae Burgess, age 86, of Gainesville, died Friday, May 1. Funeral services will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Monday, May 4, in the chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home. Arrangements by Memorial Park Funeral Home, Gainesville.

