Eva Mae Burgess
Died May 1, 2020
Eva Mae Burgess, age 86, of Gainesville, died Friday, May 1. Funeral services will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Monday, May 4, in the chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home. Arrangements by Memorial Park Funeral Home, Gainesville.

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on May 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
4
Funeral service
3:30 PM
Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Park
2030 Memorial Park Road
Gainesville, GA 30504
(770) 287-8227
