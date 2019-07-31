|
Died July 25, 2019
A celebration of life service for Evelyn Christine (Chrissie) Waugh, age 88 of Clarkesville, will be held at First Presbyterian Church of Clarkesville on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 2:00 PM, with the Reverend Matt Henderson officiating. A reception will be held immediately following the service.
Beloved wife, mother, distinguished healthcare executive and cherished nursing educator, Evelyn Christine Waugh, RN, MSN, passed away July 25th of natural causes at her home in Clarkesville, Georgia, surrounded by family and friends. Evelyn is survived by her sister Marian Gayle Myer, her daughter Paula Westmoreland, son and daughter-in-law Richard and Bonnie Waugh, and grandchildren Rebeca Westmoreland, Cassy Westmoreland, and Justin Waugh. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Frederick (Fred) James Waugh, Jr. and her grandson Christian Waugh.
Evelyn was an active member of First Presbyterian Church of Clarkesville. She was a faithful disciple of the Lord throughout her life and enjoyed studying the Bible. Evelyn was an avid reader, and enjoyed, cross-stitching, playing the piano, caring for her animals, and baking Christmas cookies. Evelyn and Fred traveled the world, but were especially fond of visiting National Parks across the US.
She was born Evelyn Maye Christine to the late Zelphia Maye Christine and William Gail Christine of McKeesport, Pennsylvania. She is remembered by her loved ones as a passionate supporter of family, patient-centered care, and her community. Throughout her life, she enriched and influenced the lives of her family, colleagues, students, and patients. Evelyn's warm personality and intellectual curiosity will be missed and cherished.
Evelyn became a Registered Nurse in 1953, graduating Magna Cum Laude from Syracuse University, where she obtained her undergraduate and graduate degrees in Surgical Nursing and Nursing Service Administration. During her five-decade professional career, Evelyn became a recognized leader in the movement to advance patient-centered care and to modernize nursing education.
In 1969, when there was a desperate shortage of RN's in the entire Northeast GA region, Evelyn was recruited from California to Gainesville to become the director Hall School of Nursing, a diploma program on the brink of closing. During the next six years, she implemented curriculum changes that led to the schools national accreditation. Increased enrollment from 35 students to 175, and raised the school's standing on state board exams from second lowest in the state to first place in 1974. Under her leadership, the school admitted the first African American and first male nursing students in the state. She later led the successful integration of the program into the Baccalaureate Nursing Program at Brenau College. Evelyn spent the next two decades at Northeast Georgia Medical, retiring as the Vice President of Nursing in 1990. She was a trailblazer in this role, leading implementation of two national medical information systems while she simultaneously built a career ladder program for professional nurses that received national recognition. After moving to Clarkesville, Evelyn served as the Vice President of Habersham County Medical Center for four years. She also served in various leadership capacities for state and community organizations such as, the Georgia Board of Nursing, the Governor's Commission on Nursing in Georgia, and the Arthritis Foundation of Northeast Georgia.
Evelyn was recognized at the local, state, and national levels for her innovative ideas, ambitious vision, and an unyielding commitment to nursing practice and education. Evelyn received numerous accolades and honors throughout her life, including the "Master in the ART of Nursing: The Healers Among Us Award," in 2018. That year the Georgia General Assembly, House of Representatives also honored Evelyn with a Resolution highlighting her lifetime achievements. The Resolution emphasized the vital role that she had played in healthcare and her deep personal commitment to the welfare of the citizens of Georgia, along with her significant organizational and leadership talents, remarkable patience and diplomacy, her keen sense of vision, and sensitivity to the needs of the others. Above everything else, Evelyn was beloved for her warm-hearted humor and passion for the nursing community.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests that memorial donations be made to: Mary Inez Grindle School of Nursing, Brenau University, 102 Prior St. SE, Gainesville, GA 30501. Arrangements by Hillside Memorial Chapel & Gardens, Clarkesville.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on July 31, 2019