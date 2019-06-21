Evelyn Grogan Walls "Granna", 89, went to her Lord & Savior peacefully on June 19, 2019 with her family by her side. Evelyn was preceded in death by her husband, Grady, after 67 years of marriage. They were a testament to all on how to love your spouse more and more every day.



Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents, Felton and Nelia Grogan of Gainesville, Ga. Evelyn was the oldest in a family of four sisters. Evelyn's love of Grady and their family are what have kept her going these 89 years. She was also preceded in death by sister, Selma Lowman and a brother J.C. Grogan.



She is survived by her children and their families Chuck and Debbie Walls and Karen and David Baston of Gainesville, Ga. Grandchildren Charlie and Dr. Sara Walls of Greenville, SC, and Elyse and Blake Vandiver of Gainesville; Caroline and John Baston of Gainesville; Great Grandchildren Evelyn and Jane Vandiver of Gainesville and Charles and Annalisa Walls of Greenville, SC. Sisters Opal Strickland and Patricia Logsdon of Gainesville; sisters-in-law Evelyn Pylant, Marietta, GA; Pat Miller of Cumming and Janice Walls of Silver City, GA., as well as many nieces and nephews.



Evelyn was a long- time member of Lakewood Baptist Church where she faithfully attended until her health would no longer allow. She was retired from Sears after 43 years of service.



Graveside Services will be held Saturday, June 22nd, 10:00 am Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will then have visitation after the service at Lakewood Baptist at 11:00 am.



The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to all of the staff of Ashton Senior Living for their deep care for Evelyn the past several years, as well as the Homestead Hospice staff these most recent days. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Lakewood Baptist Church expansion project in her memory.



Those wishing to send online condolences to the family may do so at littledavenport.com



