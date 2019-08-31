Home

Little-Davenport Funeral Home
355 Dawsonville Highway Southwest
Gainesville, GA 30501
(770) 534-5201
Calling hours
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Sunday, Sep. 1, 2019
3:00 PM
Mt. Vernon Baptist Church
Evelyn (Rogers) Little Obituary
Evelyn Rogers Little, 96 of Gainesville, passed away Friday August 30.

A lifelong resident of Hall County, Mrs. Little was the daughter of the late Scroggs and Lizzie Abercrombie Rogers. She was employed at Belk for over 35 years and also worked as a seamstress for a number of years at Frierson-McEver Company and also at her home for many years. Mrs. Little was a member of Mt. Vernon Baptist Church.

Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Randall and Judy Little, daughter, Rita Quillian, daughter-in-law, Donna Little, all of Gainesville; grandchildren, Todd Little, Amanda Little, Chastity Quillian, Ashley Little and Alex Little; great grandchildren, Noah Little, Savannah and Madelyn Little, Ella Little, Jackson Little, Dallas Little, Carson Brown; sister-in-law, Virginia Little, Gainesville; a number of nieces and nephews also survive.

Mrs. Little is preceded in death by her parents; husband, John Henry Little; son, Roger Little; and sister, Robbie Barden.

Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. Sunday September 1, at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church. Rev. Kyle Savage and Pastor Brian Stephens will officiate. Interment will follow in the Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Little & Davenport Funeral Home Saturday August 31, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

Little & Davenport Funeral Home and Crematory, Gainesville, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Aug. 31, 2019
