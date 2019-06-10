|
Farris Arnold Coker, age 79 of Gainesville, passed away June 8, 2019 at the Northeast Georgia Medical Center.
Mr. Coker was born Jan. 13, 1940 in Blairsville to the late Arnold Verge & Donnie Faye Plott Coker. He was a proud truck driver for many years & retired from SKF. He loved hunting, fishing & spending time with his family. He was a member of the Diamond Hill Baptist Church and was preceded in death by his son, Benjamin Ronald Coker.
Survivors include his wife, Thelma Buffington Coker, Gainesville, daughter & son in law, Lisa & Ben Bridges of Cleveland; sons & daughters in law, David & Angie Coker of Murrayville, Danny & Sandy Coker of Jefferson; sister, Mildred Coker Coley of Gainesville; grandchildren, Haleigh & Blake, Holdan & Bria, Drew, Hannah, Reece, Morgan, Madison; great-grandchildren, Mattilee, Emmie, Brylee & Anslee.
Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Monday June 10, 2019 at the Ward's Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Robby Ledford officiating. Burial will follow in Lebanon United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2-4 & 6-8 Sunday June 9, 2019 at the funeral home.
Flowers are accepted or donations may be sent to Diamond Hill Baptist Church in Gillsville, Center Grove Baptist Church in Pendergrass or a .
Ward's Funeral Home, Gainesville
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on June 10, 2019