Mrs. Faye Corley Berry, age 83 of Gainesville, passed away Tuesday, January 7, just one week prior to her 84th birthday. Funeral service will be held 11:00 am Thursday, January 9, at Gainesville First United Methodist Church Chapel with interment to follow at 3:30 pm in Newborn City Cemetery in Newborn, Georgia. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at the church. Faye was born January 14, 1936 in Newton County, Georgia. She was the daughter of the late William Herbert and Ruth (Allen) Corley. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Robert Allen Corley and his wife Trudy and her brother-in-law, Mickey Davis. Faye looked forward to spending time with her card playing group. She enjoyed her Sunday school class, exercise group and worship services at Gainesville First United Methodist Church. She is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, Bill Berry; daughters, Marla Wyatt (Ricky), Laura Sauls (Todd), Kim Berry, Kay Halferty (Jason), and son, Mark Berry (Misel). Grandchildren, Joshua (Holli), Jessica (Blake), Ryan, Scott (Maggie), Elizabeth, Will, Ethan, Sara, Jake and Jordan; one great-grandson, Lucas; sisters, Kathryn Davis, Cindy Schell, and brother, Bill Corley (Robyn). She is also survived by a number of nieces and nephews and lots of family and friends. In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations be made to Gainesville First United Methodist Church, 2780 Thompson Bridge Road Gainesville, or to in her honor. Memorial Park Funeral Home North Riverside Chapel, 989 Riverside Dr. is in charge of arrangements. Send online condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jan. 8, 2020