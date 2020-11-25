1/
Faye (Carter) Frazier
1939 - 2020
Faye Carter Frazier
Died November 19, 2020
Ms. Faye Carter Frazier, age 81, of Flowery Branch passed away Thursday, November 19, 2020 at her residence, surrounded by her family. Funeral Services were at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, November 22, 2020 in the Chapel of Memorial Park South Funeral Home with interment following at Memorial Park South Cemetery. The family received friends 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., Saturday, November 21, 2020.
Ms. Frazier was born October 27, 1939 to the late Ralph & Bertha Carter in Youth, Georgia. She was a member of 12Stone Church in Flowery Branch, Owner of Frazier's Harley-Davidson for 28 years and ACME Insurance Agency for 60 years, in Buford, Georgia. A Graduate of Georgia State College, she was a member of the Red Hat Society and a Life Member of The Harley Owners Group.
Ms. Frazier is survived by her son, Bob Frazier of Gainesville; son & daughter-in-law, Bill & Laurie Frazier of Gainesville; daughter & son-in-law, Donna & Randy Pierce of Blue Ridge; grandchildren, Kaylea & Jeremiah King, B.J. Frazier, Jade Frazier, Camille & Shawn Sweeney, Desiree & Levi Walls, Allison Frazier, Alan Frazier, Jordan Frazier, Jessica & Matthew Pope and Morgan Frazier; 8 great-grandchildren; sister & brother-in-law, Jean & Kenneth Murray of Monroe; brother & sister-in-law, Ronald & Joella Carter of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; and several nieces & nephews. She was preceded in death by her son, Ralph Frazier, Jr. and brother, Wilburn Carter.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Eagle Ranch, P.O. Box 7200, Chestnut Mountain, GA 30502, www.eagleranch.org
Memorial Park South Funeral Home, 4121 Falcon Parkway, Flowery Branch, Georgia 30542 is in charge of arrangements. Send on-line condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
22
Service
02:00 PM
Memorial Park South Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Park South Funeral Home
4121 Falcon Parkway
Flowery Branch, GA 30542
(770) 965-8110
