|
|
Retired Gwinnett County Sheriff Deputy Felix J. Cosme, Jr., age 63 of Dacula, died a hero's death as he attempted to protect himself and a female co-worker from a violent criminal with no regard for human life on January 8. A visitation will be held on Saturday, January 11, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. A funeral service will be held Sunday, January 12, at 3:00 p.m. at the Buford Chapel of Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory. Burial will follow at Alta Vista Cemetery. Felix is preceded in death by his parents Felix J. Cosme, Sr. and Juanita Cruz Cosme. He will be greatly missed by his sisters Linda Cosme, Guissette Watkins (Jeff); nephews Ian Watkins, James Watkins, and Mateo Kielsmeier-Cosme, and his close friends.Felix began serving law enforcement in 1979. He worked for Macon Police Department, Charleston Police Department, Newburg New York Police Department, and most recently the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Department, from which he worked as a Sergeant from April 2006 until November 2015. He served in jail administration until his retirement. He will be remembered for his love of motorcycles, dogs, and horses. He always had a smile for everyone; he was very very respected and loved by everyone who knew him.In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Society of Humane Friends of Georgia at http://www.sohfga.com/support-us.html in memory
of Felix.On-line condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com. Arrangements entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 201 Morningside Drive, Buford. 770-945-9999.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jan. 11, 2020