Ferman Roy McAllister, 85, of Murrayville passed away April 23, 2019 at Northeast Georgia Medical Center.



Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, April 26, 2019 in the Chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home with Rev. Steve Baker and Rev. Chris Porter officiating. Interment will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday, April 25, 2019 from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. and from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.



Born on November 19, 1933 in Westminster, SC to the late Swift David and Maude McAllister. He graduated from Cleveland High School in Madison, S.C. in 1951, served in the United States Navy from 1952 until 1960.



Mr. McAllister retired from Wrigley's. After training in the Chicago Wrigley's plant in preparation for the opening of the Flowery Branch plant, Mr. McAllister served more than 25 years before retiring.



He was of the Baptist faith and attended Mt. Vernon Baptist Church prior to his death.



In addition to his parents, Mr. McAllister is preceded in death by his brothers, Richard McAllister and Marshall McAllister; sister in law, Lola McAllister; brother in law, Alfred Nix.



Mr. McAllister is survived by his wife, Mary Ann McAllister; children and spouses, Dan and Patsy McAllister, Beth McAllister Knowles, Debbie and Scott Porter, Lynn and Ricky Gilstrap, Ricky and Maxine Wallace, Mike and Debbie Wallace, Sandy and John Alexander; grandchildren, J.C. McAllister, Sean McAllister, Ryan Knowles, Matthew Knowles, April Gilstrap Strickland, Stephanie Gilstrap Hulsey, Kevin Gilstrap, Christopher Porter, Amanda Hand, Christopher Suarez, Amy Suarez, Blake Alexander, Jason Alexander; 7 great grandchildren; brothers and sisters in law, Herchiel McAllister, Herman and Betty McAllister, Butch and Gerry McAllister, Charles and Naomi McAllister; sisters and brother in law, Elaine and Billy Howiler and sister, Bonita Nix and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives.



