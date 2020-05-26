Florine Fraser Elrod
Died May 24, 2020
Florine Fraser Elrod, age 96, of Flowery Branch, passed away on Sunday, May 24. She was preceded in death by her husband, Mutt Elrod. Mrs. Elrod is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Martha and Lyle Dyesinger, Toccoa; Gail and Gene Robinson, Flowery Branch; Della McKinney, Commerce; Beulah Elrod, Commerce; Florence Garrett Bennett, Gainesville; Frances and Paul Weinand, Franklin, NC and Flonnie Thomas, Flowery Branch; sons and daughters-in-law, Henry "Buddy" and Sue Elrod, Commerce; and John and Deborah Elrod, Cleveland; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Mrs. Elrod was born October 20, 1923, and was a native of Gwinnett County. She worked for Georgia Shoe Company for ten years. She was a member of Friendship Baptist Church in Buford. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, May 27, at 1:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home with Rev. Joel Shadburn and Rev. Gary Carlyle officiating. Interment will follow at Friendship Cemetery in Buford. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday, May 26, from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.
Arrangements by: Junior E. Flanigan of Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford, 770-932-1133.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on May 26, 2020.