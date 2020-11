Florene V. Brown

Died October 30, 2020.

Florene V. Brown, 91, of Gainesville died Friday, October 30th. Funeral services are scheduled for 4:00 PM Tuesday, November 3rd at the chapel of Anderson-Underwood Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM until the service hour Tuesday at the funeral home. Mrs. Brown's wishes were to be cremated after the service. Arrangements by Anderson-Underwood Funeral Home, Dahlonega.



