James A McAlister Funeral Home
1620 Savannah Highway
Charleston, SC 29407
(843) 766-1365
Frances Maguire
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
95 Hasell Street
Charleston, SC
Frances Ashton (Moore) Maguire


1929 - 2019
Frances Ashton (Moore) Maguire Obituary
Frances Ashton Moore Maguire, age 90, died August 31, in Gainesville. Daughter of Walter Allan Moore Jr. and Rachel Beatrice Brown Moore, both of Charleston, Mrs. Maguire was born on August 4, 1929, sister of Walter Allan Moore III. She was granddaughter of Walter Allan Moore Sr. and Abigail Morrison Lofton Moore, Samuel Claudius Brown and Frances Maria Hertz Brown of Charleston.
Frances was raised in Charleston, attended Memminger School, Converse College and the College of Charleston. She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, the Children and Daughters of the American Revolution, Tri Delta Sorority and made her debut in Charleston in 1948. She married the late Carter Patrick Maguire, M.D. in 1950, and they moved to Durham, North Carolina, for his residency in plastic surgery at Duke University. Returning to Charleston, they spent many happy years raising a large family on Legare Street. Following retirement, Frances and Carter moved to Kiawah Island where they enjoyed the final years of his life. Mrs. Maguire later moved to Gainesville, to be closer to her children in the Atlanta area, and lived in Lanier Village Estates for 19 years. The family wants to express gratitude and appreciation to the fine caregivers at WillowBrooke Court of Lanier Village Estates for their devoted attention in her final years.
Predeceased by her husband, an infant son Laurence Albert, and daughter Frances Maguire Paist, Mrs. Maguire is survived by 5 children: Judy Tindel (Terry), Ginny Poole, Carter Maguire, Jr. (Charlotte), Patricia Maguire and Kenny Maguire, nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Frances Ashton Moore Maguire will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, September 17, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 95 Hasell Street, Charleston. The Rite of Committal will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery on James Island. Online Condolences may be offered at www.CharlestonFunerals.com.
Arrangements by James A. McAlister Funerals and Cremation, 1620 Savannah Highway, Charleston. (843) 766-1365.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Sept. 4, 2019
