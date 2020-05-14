Or Copy this URL to Share

Frances Georgette Lotti

Died May 11, 2020

Frances Georgette Lotti, age 75, of Flowery Branch, died Monday, May 11. Private Graveside Services will be held at Eastlawn Memorial Park in McDonough. Arrangements by Memorial Park South Funeral Home, Flowery Branch.

