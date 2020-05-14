Frances Georgette Lotti
Died May 11, 2020
Frances Georgette Lotti, age 75, of Flowery Branch, died Monday, May 11. Private Graveside Services will be held at Eastlawn Memorial Park in McDonough. Arrangements by Memorial Park South Funeral Home, Flowery Branch.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on May 14, 2020.