Frances Powell Hodge died peacefully at the age of 92 on Thursday December 27. She was a resident of Lanier Village Estates. Frances was born in Westminster, South Carolina, to William A. Powell and Tempie Powell on January 27, 1927. She was a graduate of Georgia State College for Women in Milledgeville. She met and married Thomas W. Hodge in Gainesville, and lived there the remainder of her life. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Gainesville for more than 60 years where she was an active volunteer. She also gave her time and volunteered at the Northeast Georgia Medical Center, the Quinlan Art Center and served on various committees at Lakeview Academy. She enjoyed tennis, bridge, and gardening. She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother, William A. Powell Jr., a sister, Helen Powell Statton, and her twin brother Fred A. Powell. She is survived by her sister Jane Powell Farrell (Bill) of Columbus, Ohio, and her brother Mike Powell of Reston, Virginia. Frances is survived by her three children, Thomas Weston Hodge III (Cathy) of St. Simons Island, Jack Hodge, Gainesville, and her daughter, Helen Hodge Fuller (Rodger) of Hartsville, S.C. Her grandchildren include eight granddaughters: Raegan Hodge of Amsterdam in the Netherlands, Leslie Hodge Turner (Stephen) of Jacksonville, Fla, Alison Hodge Bondell (Casey) of Atlanta, and Anna Hodge Boisse (Julian) of Atlanta, Savannah Darrough (Trent) of Fort Collins, Colorado, Caroline Hodge, New York, NY, Kathyrn Hodge of Atlanta; Janie Fuller Caroom (Alex) of Houston, Texas, and one grandson, Zachary Fuller (Griffin) of Atlanta. A private celebration of life will be held at the First Presbyterian Church Courtyard. In lieu of flowers the family request donations to the Georgia Alzheimer's Foundation, Eagle Ranch or Good News Clinics. Memorial Park North Riverside Chapel in charge of arrangements 770-297-6200. 989 Riverside Drive Gainesville.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Dec. 31, 2019