Frances Lucille "Granny" (Smith) Sosebee
1930 - 2020
{ "" }
Frances Lucille Smith Sosebee
Died October 19, 2020
Frances Lucille Smith "Granny" Sosebee, 90, of Cumming died Monday night October 19th. Services to celebrate the life of Frances Lucille Smith "Granny" Sosebee will be Thursday, October 22nd, at 11:00 AM in the chapel of Ingram Funeral Home. Granny will be laid to rest beside her husband at the Sawnee View Memory Gardens in Cumming following the service. The family met with friends Wednesday, October 21st from 3:00 PM until 9:00PM at the funeral home. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, Cumming.

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Service
11:00 AM
Ingram Funeral Home
Ingram Funeral Home
