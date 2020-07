Frances Mae McGuire

Died July 11, 2020

Frances Mae McGuire, age 80, of Cleveland, died July 11. The family will receive family and friends at Ingram Funeral Home, Cumming, on Thursday, July 16th from 1pm - 4pm and Friday, July 17th from 10am - 1pm. Private services for the family will be held at 1pm on Friday, July 17th. Entombment will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, Cumming.

