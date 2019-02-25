Died Feb. 24, 2019



Frances Rhuna Cain Ravan, 90 of Gainesville passed away Sunday, February 24, 2019 at the Northeast Georgia Medical Center.



A lifelong resident of Hall County, Mrs. Ravan was the daughter of the late Ira Keith and Frances Mozelle Hartley Harrison. She was a homemaker and a member of Dewberry Baptist Church #2.



Survivors include her son, Howard Cain, Gainesville; sons and daughters-in-law, Gary and Cathy Cain, Chatsworth; Steve and Diane Cain, Murrayville; daughter, Sheila Cain New, Gainesville; daughters and sons-in-law, Debra and Jerry Holland, Dawsonville; Sandra and Tony Hulsey, Cleveland; son and daughter-in-law, Joey and Jenny Cain, Gainesville; sisters and brothers-in-law, Ruth and Mitch Chapman; Rachel and Jerry Pless; brothers and sisters-in-law, Doug and Maxine Harrison; Keith and Helen Harrison, all of Gainesville; 14 grandchildren and a number of great and great great grandchildren and nieces and nephews also survive.



Mrs. Ravan is preceded in death by her parents, husbands, John Alvin Cain and Willard "Baldy" Ravan and a grandson, John Alan Cain.



Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at Dewberry Baptist Church #2. Rev. Dwayne Ryals and Rev. Robert Nix will officiate. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends at Little & Davenport Funeral Home Tuesday, February 26 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m.



Little & Davenport Funeral Home and Crematory, Gainesville Published in gainesvilletimes.com from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary