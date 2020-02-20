|
Mrs. Frances Virginia Brown, age 86 of Gainesville, passed away Sunday, February 9. A memorial to celebrate her life will be held on February 22, from 11:30 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. at 5307 Raintree Trail, Oakwood. There will be a small service starting at 12:00 pm. Family and Friends are invited to drop in to share this time with the family. Mrs.Brown was born July 22nd, 1933 to Mr. and Mrs. Wilburn Floyd Williams of Clermont. A member of Chicopee Methodist Church in Gainesville and married her love, Bill Brown, on Valentine's Day 1954. Mrs. Brown is preceded in death by her husband, Bill Brown and son Greg Brown. Also Jeanette Brooks(sister), and Harold Williams (Brother) Mrs. Brown is survived by her sister Lucy Moore of Gainesville; her daughters, Joanna Brown Crews of Gainesville and Merri Brown Briscoe of Oakwood; son-in-law, Jeff Briscoe; granddaughters, Ginny Osorio of Falls Church, VA Caitlin Crews of Gainesville, and Macy Briscoe, Oakwood; grandsons, Drew Brown of Hartwell, Joseph Crews of Gainesville. Arrangements entrusted to Leaf Cremation.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Feb. 20, 2020