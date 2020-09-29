Frances Wilkerson Martin
Died September 26, 2020
Mrs. Frances Wilkerson Martin, 94, passed away peacefully at her home on September 26, 2020.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, October 1 at 1:00 PM at Memorial Park North - Riverside Chapel. Interment will follow at Alta Vista Cemetery. The family will receive visitors on Wednesday, September 30 from 2:00 - 4:00 PM and 6:00 – 8:00 PM. The family requests face mask requirements, social distancing, and COVID-19 seating capacity guidelines be followed by visitors.
Mrs. Martin was born August 6, 1926 to Ransom and Lona Jarrard Wilkerson. She married Edward Lee Martin and together they raised a family of five children. Mrs. Martin was a devoted wife and loving mother.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Edward; sister, Dolly Hoagland; brothers, Boyd Wilkerson, Floyd Wilkerson, Loyd Wilkerson; and grandson, Joshua Gamble.
She is survived by her children: Ann Gamble (Scott Reid); Eddie Martin (Dinah); Jean Elliott; Patricia Whitmire; and Ronnie Martin. She was blessed with 10 grandchildren: David Kelley (Sonya), Kim Appling (Tony), Eddie Martin Jr. (Becky), Michael Martin (Kellie), Christopher Elliott, Brandon Whitmire, Adam Whitmire (Amy), Lance Whitmire (Van), and Tasha Honea (Jonathon); 28 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren who loved their "Nanny" dearly. Additionally, she is survived by her sister Shirley Flowers; sisters-in-law Bobbie Martin and Sue Martin; brother-in-law Howard Martin; and numerous nieces and nephews who would claim her as their favorite aunt.
Mrs. Martin served as a strong role model for a woman of Christian faith. She was active in the Gainesville Church of God and a dedicated follower of the 700 Club. She believed in the power of prayer and served as a prayer warrior for many in need.
She enjoyed listening to gospel music, preparing for the Christmas season, and playing spirited games of BINGO. When her health permitted, she loved to garden and work with flowers in her yard. Friends and family often received gifts of small plants she had cultivated from cuttings. She had a kind spirit and a gift for making everyone feel welcomed in her home. The memories she leaves behind will be treasured by all who knew her.
The family acknowledges special thanks to the many caregivers who assisted their mother through her years of declining health.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to The Christian Broadcasting Network, 977 Centerville Turnpike, Virginia Beach, VA 23463.
Memorial Park North Riverside Chapel 989 Riverside Drive Gainesville, GA 30501. For online condolences www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com
.