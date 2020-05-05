Francine Lonnette (Ogle) Rainey
Francine Lonnette Ogle Rainey
Died May 3, 2020
Francine Lonnette Ogle Rainey, age 63, of Demorest, died Sunday, May. In consideration of public health & safety a private graveside services will be held at Camp Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. Arrangements by McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home.

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on May 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
