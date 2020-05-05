Or Copy this URL to Share

Francine Lonnette Ogle Rainey

Died May 3, 2020

Francine Lonnette Ogle Rainey, age 63, of Demorest, died Sunday, May. In consideration of public health & safety a private graveside services will be held at Camp Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. Arrangements by McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home.

