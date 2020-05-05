Francine Lonnette Ogle Rainey
Died May 3, 2020
Francine Lonnette Ogle Rainey, age 63, of Demorest, died Sunday, May. In consideration of public health & safety a private graveside services will be held at Camp Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. Arrangements by McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on May 5, 2020.