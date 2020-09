Or Copy this URL to Share

Francine Payne Reems

Died September 17, 2020

Francine Payne Reems, age 73, of the Hollingsworth Community, Baldwin, died Thursday, September 17th. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, September 19th at the Whitfield Funeral Home, South Chapel. A Private Interment will follow in the Union Hill Church Cemetery. Arrangements by Whitfield Funeral Homes & Crematory, South Chapel, Baldwin.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store