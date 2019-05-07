Home

Francis Brown Turner

Francis Brown Turner Obituary
Died April 27, 2019

Francis Brown Turner, 96, passed away at home in Flowery Branch, April 27. His parents were Hazel Elizabeth Brown and Chauncey Maurice Turner. His wife, Jean Randell and their three sons, Charles, Roger and Randell, and his brothers were deceased. He is survived by an adopted daughter, Lyuri Hardishek, of Flowery Branch. He was active in the , VFW, Masons, and the Shriners. He taught thousands of children about WWII and Camp Corral, for children of disabled or fallen veterans. Life Celebration service will be May 11 at 2 p.m. at the United Methodist church, 5212 spring street, Flowery Branch. (98 words)
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on May 7, 2019
