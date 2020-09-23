Frank Burton Vardeman Jr.

Frank Burton Vardeman Jr., 95, passed away peacefully at home in Atlanta, GA on September 13, 2020 with his beloved wife, Martha, by his side. Burt was born in Columbus, Georgia on February 2, 1925, the eldest of four sons, to Lucile Blau Vardeman and Frank Burton Vardeman, Sr. Besides his parents, Burt is predeceased by two of his brothers, Robert Edwin Vardeman and William George Vardeman.

Burt lived an active, involved, vibrant and faith-filled life; and he did so with a deep compassion for others, an open mind, a sense of humor, a genuine desire to listen and learn, and an abundance of love for his family and friends. He attended public schools in Porterdale and Covington, GA, graduating in 1942 from Covington High School, where he was on the basketball team and played trombone in the school band. While a freshman at North Georgia College, Burt was drafted into the 15th Air Force of the Army Air Corp during WWII. Stationed in Italy, Burt served as the Lead Radio Operator and gunner on B24 Liberator bomber planes, flying missions over Germany. He flew 31 credited combat missions despite a 50% mortality rate, an accomplishment he credited to protection provided by the Tuskegee Airmen. "I owe my life to the Red Tails," Burt always said.

Following WWII as an honorably discharged Technical Sergeant, Burt completed college in 1949 through the GI Bill at Auburn University, graduating with a Bachelor of Science degree in Building Construction. In 1948, while at Auburn, he met and married his "Sweetie Pie," Martha Frances Hay, the daughter of the Presbyterian minister in Auburn.

In 1949 Burt joined his father-in-law, who had now become president of Stillman College, a historically Black college in Tuscaloosa, AL. In his role as Business and Property Manager at Stillman, 13 new buildings and faculty residences were constructed between 1949 and 1965 under Burt's leadership and management, all accomplished against the backdrop of the Civil Rights Movement. The completion of this building program was a requirement, and therefore a crucial part, in enabling Stillman College to become a fully accredited four year institution of higher learning by the Southern Association of Colleges and Secondary Schools.

Moving to Atlanta in 1965, Burt continued in the field of property development and management, managing the properties of the Presbyterian Church (USA) headquarters, the properties of Atlanta architect John Portman at Peachtree Center, and later Lenox Towers. Active in the Building Owners and Managers Association, Burt served as the local president in 1982 and as the southern regional president 1989-90.

While excelling in his career, Burt was also excelling in his life as a community servant. A loyal member of the Tuscaloosa, AL and the Downtown Atlanta Kiwanis Clubs, Burt served as President of the Atlanta club from 1988-89. You did not attend a Kiwanis meeting without being greeted by Burt and shaking his hand. Burt was most distinguished as a ruling elder in the Presbyterian Church (USA) at both Covenant Presbyterian Church in Tuscaloosa AL and at North Decatur Presbyterian Church in Decatur GA. He chaired Pastor Nominating Committees and church construction committees at each church, served as Clerk of Session, taught Sunday School and contributed his tenor voice to the church choirs. Additionally, Burt served as Moderator of both Tuscaloosa and Atlanta Presbyteries. At Columbia Theological Seminary in Decatur, GA, Burt and Martha served together on the President's Advisory Council for many years.

Burt also served the community through his hobbies, including his ham radio skills, through which he built a community, the Country Cousins, leading them in prayer nightly. You cannot know Burt and not know his love for bowties, of which he has a meaningful collection. He prided himself in tying his own, even for his 95th birthday celebration.

Without a doubt, Burt's most important work in retirement was in telling his story of his WWII experience and his deep gratitude for the heroism of the Tuskegee Airmen. Burt was interviewed by the National Parks Service, National Geographic, PBS Canada, and COX Communications about his life-saving indebtedness to the Tuskegee Airmen. Himself a distinguished veteran, Burt was invited to be a Flight of Honor participant to fly with other WWII veterans to Washington, DC to view the WWII Memorial. He spent much time meeting Tuskegee Airmen and was honored at an Atlanta Braves game alongside a Tuskegee Airman in 2015. Burt researched and found an artist who created paintings of the famous "Red Tails" that he presented to the Tuskegee Airmen Museum in Tuskegee, AL, at a special day set aside to honor these veterans. In gratitude, they made Burt an honorary member of the Tuskegee Airmen. Burt also spent countless hours speaking to classrooms of young students, student assemblies, and church and civic groups across GA to educate those in attendance about the Tuskegee Airmen, and the importance they played in WWII. He was their greatest advocate.

Burt and Martha built their family on a foundation of love and support; their strong marriage an inspiration for us all. From holidays and family reunions to birthdays, their home was a place of gathering and celebration. Burt and Martha also started a tradition of an annual beach trip for their children and their offspring. This tradition began when their children were growing up in the 1950s and 1960s and continues today as the next two generations grow.

Burt is survived by his wife of 72 years, Martha Frances Hay Vardeman; his four children: Frances Hay Vardeman Carruthers of Raleigh, NC; Reverend Frank Burton Vardeman III, and wife Heidi of Minneapolis, MN; Cile Clarke Vardeman of Atlanta, GA; and Marty Hay Vardeman Tomlinson, and husband Scott, of Atlanta, GA; his nine grandchildren: Courtenay Sheldon Carruthers; Meredith Cameron Carruthers; Dalton Carruthers Hunt, and husband Brandon; Kennedy Carruthers Embree, and husband Mark; Ann Vardeman and husband Seth Hahn; Jane Vardeman Shannon, and husband Andy; Martha Scott Tomlinson; Sarah Frances Tomlinson; and William Spencer Tomlinson; his seven great-grandchildren: Miriam Vardeman Hahn, Jakob Vardeman Hahn, Gibson Alan Hunt, Reeves Cameron Hunt, Marlowe Hay Embree, Alden Davis Embree, and Aaron Shannon; his brother John Roscoe Vardeman and wife Peggy; and many nieces and nephews who were dear to him. Burt's legacy of love, inclusion and community giving will be remembered and upheld by all of his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren for years to come.

The family will plan a celebration of Burt's life and a service of Witness to the Resurrection at a later time.

Gifts in memory of Burt may be made to North Decatur Presbyterian Church, 611 Medlock Road, Decatur GA, 30033 or to The Kiwanis Foundation of Atlanta, PO Box 14104, Atlanta, GA 30324.

He would also want you to vote this November.



