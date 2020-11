Or Copy this URL to Share

Frank Conrad Roberts

Died November 2, 2020

Frank Conrad Roberts, 80, of Gainesville, died on Monday, November 2, 2020. A memorial service, with Masonic Rites, will be held Saturday, November 14th, at 2:00 p.m. at Mt. Zion Lodge #316 F&AM, 6635 Little Mill Road; Gainesville. A reception will follow the service in the lodge's dining hall. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home and Crematory, Cumming.



