Frank John Lombardo Jr.

Died October 7, 2020

Frank John Lombardo Jr., 67, of Cumming, died Tuesday, October 7th. A visitation will be available to friends and family at Ingram Funeral Home on October 21st at 10:00 a.m. followed by a memorial service and tribute at 11:00 a.m. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, Cumming.

