Frank V. Janik
1937 - 2020
Died June 1, 2020
Frank V. Janik, age 82, of Cumming, GA, died Monday, June 1st. Celebration of life for Mr. Janik will be held Friday, June 12, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Brendan's Catholic Church in Cumming. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, Cumming.

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
