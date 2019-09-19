Home

Memorial Park Cemetery and Funeral Home
2030 Memorial Park Road
Gainesville, GA 30504
(770) 287-8227
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Memorial Park Funeral Home
2030 Memorial Park Road
Gainesville, GA
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
4:00 PM
Memorial Park Funeral Home
2030 Memorial Park Road
Gainesville, GA
1940 - 2019
Franklin Carter Crane Obituary
Mr. Franklin Carter Crane, age 78, of Gainesville, passed away Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at Northeast Georgia Medical Center.

Mr. Crane, better known as Papa, was born on October 12, 1940, in Gainesville, GA to the late Bill and Gertrude McDaniel Crane. Mr. Crane retired from General Motors in 1983. He was a proud member of the UAW.

Papa was an avid supporter of Chestatee High School athletics. He never missed a Chestatee football game until his health began to decline this year. Papa received a plaque at Chestatee High School's stadium honoring his commitment to the school designating his "seat" at all home football games. He was also awarded the title of "Chestatee's Biggest Fan."

Papa's greatest joys in life were his three daughters, six grandchildren, and his great-granddaughter.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Crane is preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Ann Taylor Crane; brother, Charles Lamar Crane and sister Lenora Crane Adams.

Mr. Crane is survived by his daughters, Angie Edwards of Murrayville, Lynn (Ken) Clemmons of Murrayville, Suzanne (Randy) Jarrard of Gainesville; six grandchildren, Katelyn (Ian) Gunn of New Orleans, Conner Clemmons of Murrayville, Taylor Jarrard of Gainesville, Macey (Caleb) Parrish of Murrayville, Jesse Edwards of Gainesville and Kimberley Edwards of Cumming; great granddaughter, Vivienne Gunn of New Orleans; sisters, JoAnn Crane (Carl) Lyle, Alma Crane Adams, Judy Crane (Mike) House all of Gainesville; a number of nieces and nephews; and special caregiver Suzanne Hicks of Gainesville. Funeral services will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Friday, September 20, 2019, in the chapel at Memorial Park Funeral Home. Jon Samples will officiate. Interment will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Memorial Park (main) on Thursday, September 19, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Franklin Carter Crane Memorial Fund at the North Georgia Community Foundation. Checks can be made to the North Georgia Community Foundation, 615 Oak Street, Gainesville, GA 30501, or online at www.ngcf.org/donate. Plans for the Fund include establishing a scholarship for students in the Chestatee community.

Papa's family would like to extend their sincere appreciation and gratitude to Northeast Georgia Medical Center and Hospice for the gracious care they provided him and his family.

Memorial Park Funeral Home, 2030 Memorial Park Road, Gainesville, GA 30504 is in charge of arrangements.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Sept. 19, 2019
