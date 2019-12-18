Home

Services
Little-Davenport Funeral Home
355 Dawsonville Highway Southwest
Gainesville, GA 30501
(770) 534-5201
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Little-Davenport Funeral Home
355 Dawsonville Highway Southwest
Gainesville, GA 30501
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Little-Davenport Funeral Home
355 Dawsonville Highway Southwest
Gainesville, GA 30501
View Map
Interment
Following Services
New Bethel Baptist Church Cemetary
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
2:00 PM
New Bethel Baptist Church in Dawson County
Fred Harry Pinson


1931 - 2019
Fred Harry Pinson Obituary
Fred Harry Pinson, age 87 of Gainesville, passed away Monday December 16, at his residence. Born in Dawson County, Mr. Pinson had lived in Hall County for most of his life, he was the son of the late Guy R. and Lois Wilson Pinson. Mr. Pinson was retired from Davis-Washington Lumber County with over 30 years of service and was a member of New Bethel Baptist Church in Dawson County. Survivors include his sister, Maxine West, Gainesville; sister-in-law, Henrietta Pinson, Gainesville; nieces, Trudy Couch, Murrayville; Joan and Gilbert Martin, Gainesville; Sandra and Troy Veal, Gainesville; Vicki Pinson, Murrayville; Angela West, Gainesville; Amber and Ritchie Beaver, Gainesville. a number of great nieces and great nephews and other family also survive. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday December 19, at the New Bethel Baptist Church in Dawson County. Dr. Bill Coates and Rev. Darrin Sams will officiate. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends at Little & Davenport Funeral Home Wednesday December 18 from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. and again 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Those wishing to send online condolences to the family may do so at littledavenport.com Little & Davenport Funeral Home and Crematory, 355 Dawsonville Highway, SW, Gainesville, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Dec. 18, 2019
