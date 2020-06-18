Fred Robert Leverington
Died June 15, 2020
Fred Robert Leverington, 52, of College Park, died Monday, June 15. Funeral services will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 20 in the chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home. Arrangements by Memorial Park Funeral Home, Gainesville.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jun. 18, 2020.