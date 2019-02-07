Fredric Lloyd "Fred" Luckfield, age 81 of Clarkesville, passed away on Thursday, January 31, 2019.



Born on April 27, 1937 in Racine, Wisconsin, he was a son of the late William A., Sr. and Emma Pie Luckfield. Mr. Luckfield retired from IBM, after 35 years, as an engineer where he was a part of the first team to design the PC. He also worked with Shield Realty for over 25 years. For a number of years, he was a volunteer firefighter with Station 8 in Batesville. In addition, he served on the Foothills Counseling Board and was past co-president of the American Heart Association Board. He was of the Lutheran faith.



In addition to his parents, Mr. Luckfield was also preceded in death by a brother, William "Billy" Luckfield, Jr.



He is survived by his wife, Karen Meyer Luckfield of Clarkesville; son and daughter-in-law, Darren Luckfield and Cory Bonilla of Coral Gables, Florida; daughter and son-in-law, Deanne Marie Looper (Chris) of Evans, Georgia; brother, James "Jimmy" Luckfield of Florida; seven grandchildren.



Memorial services will be held at 10:30 am on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Grace Calvary Episcopal Church.



Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Feb. 7, 2019