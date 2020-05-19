Or Copy this URL to Share

Fulton A. Denny

Died May 16, 2020

Fulton A. Denny, age 74, of Cornelia, died Saturday, May 16. Memorial Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Whitfield Funeral Homes & Crematory, North Chapel, Demorest.

