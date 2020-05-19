Fulton A. Denny
Died May 16, 2020
Fulton A. Denny, age 74, of Cornelia, died Saturday, May 16. Memorial Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Whitfield Funeral Homes & Crematory, North Chapel, Demorest.
Died May 16, 2020
Fulton A. Denny, age 74, of Cornelia, died Saturday, May 16. Memorial Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Whitfield Funeral Homes & Crematory, North Chapel, Demorest.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on May 19, 2020.