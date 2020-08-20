Gail Adams Thomas
Died August 12, 2020
Gail Adams Thomas, 72, of Gainesville, GA died at her home on August 12, 2020. Her dear friend, Debbie Quintiliani, was by her side.
Gail was born on January 2, 1948 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina and graduated from North Forsyth Senior High School in 1966. In 1969 she earned a degree as a Registered Nurse from High Point Memorial Hospital School of Nursing. Gail maintained a strong connection to the people and state of North Carolina. A child of Quakers and a lifelong student of history-she held close the values of patience, peace, and acceptance of others.
Gail spent the latter part of her career working at Spectrum IV where she met some of her closest friends. She maintained deep friendships throughout her life and she was a loyal and dedicated snail mail correspondent. To anyone whom Gail sent a birthday, holiday, or card of support (or a clipped newspaper article), you were her close friends and an endless source of joy.
In 1973, she met the love of her life, Dr. Fred Burgess Thomas, Jr. and they married the following year. In 1978, they moved to Gainesville and built a life together on Lake Lanier, where they filled their home with dear friends, a menagerie of pets, and reared two loving children. Fred and Gail shared a love of vintage boats and participated in numerous wooden boat shows, and their love of artisan cars led them to compete in Porsche Rally and AutoCross events both locally and abroad. They traveled the world together visiting friends throughout Europe. Gail especially loved exploring the small villages of England, Germany and Switzerland. Fred and Gail were lovingly married for 23 years. That bond continued for her remaining 23 years after his untimely death.
Gail was a former member of the Junior League of Gainesville and a volunteer puppeteer with the Kids on the Block. She was a member of Grace Episcopal Church, a Daughter of the King and a former parish office volunteer. She also donated her time as a driver through ITNLanier.
At 57, Gail was the recipient of a heart transplant, and the successful surgery turned her into a fierce advocate for organ donation and transplantation. Gail and her family are forever grateful to her heart donor, her doctors in Gainesville and for the care she received at the University of Alabama at Birmingham and the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota.
Gail was preceded in death by Fred, her parents Mark and Ruth Adams, her brother Don Adams, and his wife, Jean, her sister-in-law Barbara Thomas Schill and her husband Bill.
She is survived by her children Haynes and Courtney Thomas, her step-daughter Carrie Leigh Thomas, 3 grandchildren, Martina, Benjamin, and Felix Porcel, her sister-in-law Mary Lynn Cheek-Reynolds, and her great-aunts, Faye Nelson and Willena Moore.
Gail's life was marked by innumerable trials, but is measured by boundless grace.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers the family has asked donations be made to the Humane Society of Northeast Georgia. 845 West Ridge Road Gainesville, GA 30501.
