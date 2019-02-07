Gail Patrica Corcoran, daughter of George and Isabelle Keefe was born October 3, 1942 in Cambridge, MA. She departed this earth on February 4, 2019 in Gainesville, GA.



She was married to John Joseph Corcoran III for 45 years and had an affable divorce in 2010. She was a homemaker and later in life owned her own house cleaning and pet sitting service, Gail's Touch of Class.



Her beautiful life touched many people through the things she loved to do in life, such as, gardening, boating, restoring antique vehicles, traveling, as well as, her love for animals.



Gail will be cherished by those who survive her. Her daughter, Diane Corcoran Sheffield of Clermont, GA. Her grandchildren Gage, Joseph, Colton, and Morgan Sheffield of Clermont, GA. Her beloved sister, Donna Folkes of Alto, GA. Her nieces and nephews, Ronald and Belinda Folkes of Dahlonega, GA. Shane and Jodie Keefe of Marietta, GA. Rachel Orr of Gainesville, GA. Ronald Folkes Jr., of Gainesville, GA. Renee Schacht of Gainesville, GA. Allen and Judy Westbrook of Commerce, GA. Devoted friend Joyce Dale Moore and her family of Gainesville, GA. She also leaves the many friends and additional family members who will remember her as a spunky little lady with a Bostonian accent. Until we meet again...



Visitation will be on Friday February 8th, 2019 between 4pm and 8pm at Strickland Funeral Home in Clermont, GA. A memorial service to follow on Saturday February 9th, 2019 at 2pm at Strickland Funeral Home.











Strickland Funeral Home



