1/
Garth Irwin Smith
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Garth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Garth Irwin Smith
Died August 3, 2020
Garth Irwin Smith, age 85 of Mt. Airy, passed away on Monday, August 3, 2020. Memorial services are scheduled for 11 am, Saturday, August 8th at the First Presbyterian Church of Cornelia. A private inurnment will be held at Level Grove Cemetery. For those not able to attend, the service will be live streamed from the Frist Presbyterian Church of Cornelia Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/First-Presbyterian-Church-of-Cornelia-GA-142221962501929. For those in attendance, there will be a brief time of fellowship following the service on Saturday at the church. Arrangements by McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home, Cornelia.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home
175 VFW Post Road
Cornelia, GA 30531
(706) 778-8668
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved