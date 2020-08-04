Garth Irwin Smith
Died August 3, 2020
Garth Irwin Smith, age 85 of Mt. Airy, passed away on Monday, August 3, 2020. Memorial services are scheduled for 11 am, Saturday, August 8th at the First Presbyterian Church of Cornelia. A private inurnment will be held at Level Grove Cemetery. For those not able to attend, the service will be live streamed from the Frist Presbyterian Church of Cornelia Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/First-Presbyterian-Church-of-Cornelia-GA-142221962501929.
For those in attendance, there will be a brief time of fellowship following the service on Saturday at the church. Arrangements by McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home, Cornelia.