Dr. Gary Edwin Salyers, age 65, passed away peacefully at home in Gainesville, Ga on July 13th, 2019.

Gary was the third of four children born to Jack and Helena Salyers on November 27, 1953, at St. John's Hospital in Tulsa, OK. The family moved to Gainesville, Ga in 1971 where Gary attended Gainesville High School and was an avid football player. He then went to Clemson University where he continued his football career and studied anatomy and physiology. He graduated from Life College of Chiropractic in 1983 and began his career as a Doctor of Chiropractic Medicine. He opened Salyers Chiropractic in Schererville, IN and spent the next 20 years building a successful family business. His path brought him back to Gainesville, Ga where he continued to practice until he retired.

Dr. Salyers was an advocate of youth sports and began his coaching career in 2002 where he was an assistant coach for Flowery Branch HS. Prior to that he was an active member of Board of Directors of Big Brother/ Big Sisters of Northwest Indiana and also volunteered at the local center as a Big brother here in Atlanta, Ga. Gary had a special healing touch. He was a leader and an educator. Most of all he was a loving ad devoted father and grandfather. He had a heart of gold and would be your biggest fan. He had a way of touching those that came to know him and of leaving a lasting impression.

Gary is survived by his former wife, Jamie Salyers; three children, Ashley Salyers and grandson Kian Allen of Sugar Hill, Ga; Chase (wife Candice) Salyers and grandchildren, Austin and Emmalynn Reid and Delilah Salyers of Martin, Ga; Samantha (husband Chris) Amos and grandchildren, Charlee and Bentlee Amos of Cornelia, Ga. His sisters, Jackie (husband Ted) Hamilton, nieces Jennifer Taylor and Jessica Hamilton and family; Judy (husband Jim) Davis, nephews Jeff Davis and Josh Davis and family. He is predeceased by his sister Loretta (Dana) Salyers.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday July 27th at Alberta Park at 2 pm. Location: 5575 Jim Crow Road, Flowery Branch, Ga 30542. We welcome al those who wish to celebrate Gary's life to join us.

In lieu of flowers we ask that donations be made to Big Brother/ Big Sister of Metro Atlanta using the flowing link: https://give.classy.org/GarySalyersFund

Memorial Park Funeral Home, 2030 Memorial Park Road, Gainesville, GA 30504 is in charge of arrangements. Published in gainesvilletimes.com on July 20, 2019