Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Gary's life story with friends and family

Share Gary's life story with friends and family

Gary Wilson Coley, Sr.

Died May 1, 2020

Gary Wilson Coley, Sr., age 73, of Braselton, died Friday, May 1. Due to the current conditions with the Coronavirus Pandemic the family will have a graveside service 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, May 6, at Alta Vista Cemetery. Arrangements by Ward's Funeral Home, Gainesville.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store