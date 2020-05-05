Gary Wilson Coley, Sr.
Died May 1, 2020
Gary Wilson Coley, Sr., age 73, of Braselton, died Friday, May 1. Due to the current conditions with the Coronavirus Pandemic the family will have a graveside service 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, May 6, at Alta Vista Cemetery. Arrangements by Ward's Funeral Home, Gainesville.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on May 5, 2020.