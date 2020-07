Gayle Mentzer Jackson

Died June 29, 2020

Gayle Mentzer Jackson 72, of Dahlonega, died Monday, June 29. Visitation will be held on Friday, July 3 from 11:00am at Dahlonega Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow in the chapel of the funeral home at 1:00pm following the visitation. A private family graveside service will be held on a later date. Arrangements by McDonald & Son Funeral Home, Cumming.



