|
|
Died June 8, 2019
Mrs. Gaynelle (Satterfield) Harkins age 81, formerly of Cleveland, Georgia passed away Saturday, June 8, 2019 in Albany, Georgia.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Dewberry Baptist Church No. 2 with interment to follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 pm Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Memorial Park North Riverside Chapel in Gainesville.
Complete obituary to be announced.
Memorial Park Funeral Home North Riverside Chapel, Gainesville.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on June 11, 2019