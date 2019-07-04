April 20, 1920-July 3, 2019

Mr. Gene Ashley Roberts age 79 of Flowery Branch passed away on Wednesday July 03, 2019 at his residence following a sudden illness.

Funeral services are scheduled for Saturday July 06, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home with interment to follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. Reverend Don Elrod will officiate. The family will receive friends on Friday July 05, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Gene was born on April 20, 1920 in Hall County, Georgia to the late Otis Roberts and Montine Reed Roberts. He was retired from Avery Dennison where he worked as a mechanic and was a member of Sardis Baptist Church. He is preceded in death by his parents, and son, Kenneth Ashton Roberts.

Mr. Roberts is survived by his wife of 61 years, Louella Jarrard Roberts of Flowery Branch, daughter and son-in-law, Teresa Roberts Navin and Skip Navin of Flowery Branch, son and daughter-in-law, Kevin Brent Roberts and Beth Roberts of Shippensburg, Pennsylvania, grand-children, Kenya Navin of Winder, C.J. Navin of Flowery Branch, Jessie Roberts of Shippensburg, Pennsylvania, Ken Roberts of Shippensburg, Pennsylvania, sister and brother-in-law, Willa Nell Gardner (Bill) of Oakwood, and sister, Mildred Propes of Oakwood.

Memorial Park Funeral Home, 2030 Memorial Park Road, Gainesville, GA 30504 is in charge of arrangements. Published in gainesvilletimes.com on July 4, 2019