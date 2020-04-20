|
Gene Joseph Boccumini, born July 25th in the year 1933, passed away on Wednesday, April 15, in
Gainesville, at the age of 86. Born in White Plains, New York, to Biago and Ernestine Boccumini, he was
one of thirteen brothers and sisters, and is survived by Elizabeth "Betty" Zorila 89, and Michael Boccumini 93.
He had a long and distinguished career spanning 20 years in the United States Navy serving aboard the U.S.S.
Agerholm and the U.S.S. Intrepid.
After retiring from the Navy, he worked for 10 years at the Philadelphia College of Textiles and Sciences. After
moving to Georgia, he worked for the Georgia Department of Labor, as a veteran's career counselor. He spent
much of his free time volunteering with the Chapter 17 Gainesville, where he
rose to the rank of Commander. He was also a driver and then transportation coordinator of the
Gainesville Chapter 17 Van services transporting veterans in need to medical appointments.
He was a tireless father, he always provided time, support, and love to his four children, Diana, Pauly, Greg,
Jean-Guy and grandchildren, Tarah, Reilly, and Brittany, and great-grandchildren, Alexander, Emma and Owen.
His contributions to his country, his family, and his community will live on through those he helped and
loved. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the . Gene will be laid to rest in
the Georgia National Cemetery with military honors.
To express condolences, please sign our online guest book at www.flaniganfuneralhome.com. Arrangements
By: Junior E. Flanigan of Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford, GA (770) 932-1133.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Apr. 20, 2020