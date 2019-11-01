|
|
Mr. Gene Woodall, 94, of LaGrange, died Monday, October 21, at Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center. Mr. Woodall was born March 2, 1925 in Gainesville, to the late Fred Morgan Woodall and the late Della Estelle Peck Woodall. He attended First Baptist Church on the Square and was a past Grandmaster of the Masonic Lodge in Gainesville. Mr. Woodall retired from Milliken as an Industrial Engineer, was also a past Mayor of LaGrange and proudly served his country in the United States Navy during World War II. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Kimber Hunter and six siblings. Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 62 years, Mary O. "Vickie" Woodall; daughter, Cheryl Woodall of Atlanta; son, Keith Woodall and wife, Thuy of Milton; daughter, Chris Thurmond and husband, Phil of Lawrenceville; grandchildren, Ashley and Andrew Wolf, Daniel and Lauren Thurmond, Sydney Woodall, Matthew Woodall, Wesley Hunter, Charlie Hunter; great grandchild, Phillip Wolf; brothers, Jerry Woodall and Terry Woodall; sister, Geraldine Gore; several other relatives and friends. A gathering for family and friends was held Thursday, October 24, from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at the funeral home. A celebration of Mr. Woodall's life was held 3:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Striffler-Hamby Mortuary with Reverend Frank Sledge officiating. Burial followed in Restlawn Memory Gardens. Those wishing to share a condolence or remembrance with the family may do so by visiting shlagrange.com. Arrangements provided by Striffler-Hamby Mortuary, 1010 Mooty Bridge Road, LaGrange.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Nov. 1, 2019