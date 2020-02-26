|
Mr. George Cameron Thompson passed away on Saturday, February 22. George was 78 years old. Visitation was held Monday, February 24 at the Dahlonega Funeral Home from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. A celebration service was held on Tuesday, February 25 at 2:00 p.m. at the Dahlonega Funeral Home. George was born in Dahlonega, on April 15, 1941 to Wesley David and Susie Brookshire Thompson. He attended Lumpkin County schools in Dahlonega. George worked for General Motors in Doraville, Georgia for 13 years. In 1980, George started working for Farm Bureau in Dahlonega. When he retired in 2006, George's office had a book of business that exceeded $6 million. George is preceded in death by his brothers Ollie, David and Charles Thompson and his sisters Leila Stowers, Yvonne Patton, Ann Phillips, Marion Hogwood, and Billie Woodall. Nephew and Nieces: Max Woodall, Beverly Phillips Wimpy, Tammy Phillips Martin, and Debbie Woodall Casey. George is survived by his wife Peggy Thompson and his children Janssen Thompson and his wife Becky of Houston, and Vivian Street of Nashville, and Drew Bardenwerper and his wife Leigh of Tuscaloosa, and Danielle Witherington and her husband Will of Lexington. George is also survived by his grandchildren Jeffery Street and his wife Shannon of Boise; Kyle Street of Boise; Sarah, Laura, Caroline and Andrew Witherington of Lexington; Scott and Ryan Bardenwerper of Tuscaloosa,; Ashley Justice of Galveston, and Sarah Paul Thompson of Edwall. George was the proud great-grandfather of George Huckleberry "Huck" Street of Boise. He leaves behind a host of family and friends including nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, and cousins. He has created many memories with us all that we will treasure and remember. In lieu of flowers, George's family would be honored if donations were made to two institutions that were dear to his heart: UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE FOUNDATION INC (Tax ID: 621844686) 1525 UNIVERSITY AVENUE, KNOXVILLE. Program Name: GEORGE C. THOMPSON SCHOLARSHIP ENDOWMENT Wilbur Fortner c/o Cane Creek Baptist Church, 813 Fred Ash Road Dahlonega.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Feb. 26, 2020