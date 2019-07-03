Died June 19, 2019

George Larry Culpepper, 80, of Atlanta, died peacefully Wednesday, June 19, 2019. Larry was born February 15, 1939 in Shorterville, Alabama, the son of the late Everette and Ernestine Barnette Culpepper. He graduated from Blakely-Union High School in Blakely, GA. After high school, he attended Georgia Tech before serving in the Air Force from 1961 to 1965. He later received his B.A. degree from Oglethorpe University and his M.B.A. degree from Georgia State University.

Larry and his wife of 57 years, Elese, raised their two children in Atlanta. He was employed by Marathon Oil Company for 35 years before retiring in 2005 and was a member of the Georgia Oilmen's Association. He was a member of St. James United Methodist Church and the Wesley Sunday School Class for 53 years.

After retirement, Larry enjoyed traveling and camping with the SunnyPeaches RV Club. He was a member of Unicoi Springs RV Resort for 17 years where he made many wonderful memories with family and friends. He enjoyed all things outdoors especially daily walks and hiking.

Larry was the oldest of four children, preceded in death by his brother Steve Culpepper (Terry) of Abbeville, Alabama. In addition to his wife, Elese Baldwin Culpepper, he is survived by a son, Scott Baldwin Culpepper both of Atlanta; a daughter, Tamera Culpepper Coleman (Bob) of Gainesville, GA; grandchildren Margaret Coleman and Elizabeth Coleman Evans (Alex) both of metropolitan Atlanta; brothers Richard Culpepper (Patty) of Carrollton, GA and Ronnie Culpepper (Suzann) of Blakely, GA.

A memorial service will be held July 7th, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the Gainesville First United Methodist Church Chapel followed by a reception in the Gathering Room.

Donations may be made to St. James United Methodist Church at 4400 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd., Atlanta, GA 30342, the or the .

Memorial Park Funeral Home North at 989 Riverside Dr. in Gainesville, GA is in charge of arrangements.