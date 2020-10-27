1/
George Petro
1956 - 2020
Mr. George Petro, Sr., age 64, of Dahlonega passed away Friday, October 23, 2020 following a courageous battle with cancer.
Mr. Petro was born in Pittston, PA on February 1, 1956 to the late Thomas and Constance Poli Petro. In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by all his siblings, Thomas Jr., Grace, Patrick, and Neena. Mr. Petro served his country honorably in the United States Marine Corps for three years. He then enlisted in the United States Army where he served for seventeen years. After retirement from the military, he worked at Mobile Communications in Gainesville, GA. Mr. Petro was a loving husband and father. He loved carpentry, landscaping projects, and spending time at his koi pond. He especially enjoyed caring for his miniature pinscher "Landon," and you could often find him at the Ranger Breakfast with fellow veterans. Mr. Petro was beloved by his family and friends and will be dearly missed.
Survivors include his wife of forty-six years, Barbara Ziegler Petro, Dahlonega; sons George Petro, Jr., MD, Dawsonville, Anthony Petro, PhD, and life partner Patrick McKelvey, PhD, Pittsburgh, PA, and Ryan Petro, Dahlonega; and several nieces and nephews.
A Funeral Mass is scheduled for 2:00 PM Thursday, October 29, 2020 at St. Luke the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church in Dahlonega, GA. Father Matthew Dalrymple will officiate. The family will receive friends Tuesday, October 27, 2020 from 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM at the funeral home, with a prayer vigil at 7:30 PM. Mr. Petro will be interred at a later date at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, GA with military honors.
Please wear a mask and practice safe social distancing while attending the services.
To share a memory of Mr. Petro or a condolence with the family, visit andersonunderwood.com.
Anderson-Underwood Funeral Home, 2068 Hwy. 19 N, Dahlonega, GA 30533

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Anderson Underwood Funeral Home
2068 Highway 19 North
Dahlonega, GA 30533
706-864-4159
