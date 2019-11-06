|
|
George Stewart Rutledge, 90, of Gainesville, died Friday, November 1, "All Saints' Day." Stewart was born in Louisville, Kentucky to the late Anna Belle Caldwell and George Sylvester Rutledge. After serving in the Army during the Korean War, he graduated college at the University of Louisville and then received his master's degree from Thunderbird Graduate School of International Management in Glendale, AZ. He was hired by Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co. in Akron, OH for international business in 1957. His first assignment sent him to Mexico City, and ultimately, he became country president of Goodyear in each of these countries: Mexico, Peru, Italy, Indonesia, Turkey and Chile. George Stewart Rutledge was predeceased by his wife of 48 years, Lois Carole Rutledge from Dayton, OH. Stewart was also predeceased by his brother, Robert "Bob" Rutledge of Louisville, KY. Stewart is survived by three children and their respective spouses; Susan Moore (Bob) of Hilton Head, SC; George Rutledge, Jr. (Lisa) of Spartanburg, SC; and Jennifer Johnson (Bill) of Kennesaw; grandson, Ian Rutledge of Washington, DC; grandson, Adam Johnson of Kennesaw; and partner, Mary Ann Lisenbee of Statesboro. Also, Stewart is survived by his sister-in-law, Dorothy Jean Davis, and nephews, David Rutledge, Tom Rutledge, and Dan Rutledge, all of Louisville, KY. A service will be held at the First Presbyterian Church of Gainesville, Georgia on Thursday November 7 at 2:00 p.m., The Rev. Lee Koontz and Rev. Shon Peppers will officiate. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in memory of Mr. Rutledge to the Quinlan Visual Arts Center, Gainesville, Georgia, as Stewart Rutledge believed that Art is important for inspiring and stimulating the human mind. Those wishing to send online condolences to the family may do so at littledavenport.com Little & Davenport Funeral Home and Crematory, 355 Dawsonville Highway, SW, Gainesville, has provided arrangements.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Nov. 6, 2019