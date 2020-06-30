George Thompson Manley Jr.

Died March 30, 2020

George Thompson Manley Jr., 76, passed away in Savannah, Georgia. He is survived by his wife, Beverly Manley, and son, Kevin Manley (daughter-in-law Jessica). Tommy, as he was more commonly referred to by family and friends, grew up in Decatur, Georgia, the son of George Thompson Manley Sr. and Norma Parker Manley, and half brother to William Manley.

Tommy gave many years to the Boy Scouts of America and the Chamber of Commerce, among others, but a career was really a means to an end for him. If you asked Tommy, he would say his family was his greatest achievement. He was a dedicated family man and made endless personal sacrifices to ensure his family's needs were met, including taking on second jobs and working night shifts when times were tough. Tommy possessed a naturally contented nature, expecting nothing from the world yet thankful for everything. He never considered his position or needs to be greater than others', and it wasn't often that you heard him complain or lament. Tommy loved small talk and getting to know new people, as well as a good riddle-he had a few in particular he would ask anyone who looked a little too idle. He was a whiz at math and had a spectacular memory throughout his life. A master of sarcasm and dry humor, Tommy particularly enjoyed a volley of good banter, and he had a particular grin that would slide across his face when he served up a zinger or when he realized he had a worthy opponent on his hands. He was also an avid golfer and loved boating, waterskiing, and scuba diving.

Tommy was loved and his presence will be forever missed.

