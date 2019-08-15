|
|
George William MacDonell
March 20, 1923-August 13, 2019
George William MacDonell, age 96 of Gainesville, passed away Tuesday, August 13 at Northeast Georgia Medical Center.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 am Saturday, August 17 at Memorial Park North Riverside Chapel with interment to follow at North Atlanta Memorial Park in Atlanta, Georgia. The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm Friday, August 16 at the funeral home.
George was born on March 20, 1923 in Savannah, Georgia. He was the son of the late George Dewson MacDonell and Lucille (Reddy) MacDonell.
George was a beloved father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and great-great-grandfather. He served in the United States Navy during World War II. He specialized in radio and television for over 40 years. He was an avid fisherman. He was Past Post Commander for VFW Post 4706, Chamblee, Georgia.
George is survived by children, Ann Marie Chandler, Georgia Elaine MacDonell, George William MacDonell, II, grandchildren, George William MacDonell, III, Michael Eugene MacDonell; Joseph Frank Dobbs, Jonathan Wayne Dobbs, and Katherine Louise Simpson; 15 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.
Memorial Park Funeral Home North Riverside Chapel, 989 Riverside Dr. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Aug. 15, 2019