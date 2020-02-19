Home

Memorial Park Cemetery and Funeral Home
2030 Memorial Park Road
Gainesville, GA 30504
George Wilton Mize


1923 - 2020
George Wilton Mize Obituary
Mr. George Wilton Mize age 96 of Gainesville passed away on Tuesday February 18, at Ashton Senior Living Center following a brief illness. Funeral services are scheduled for Friday February 21, at 2:00 p.m. at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church with interment to follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. Reverend Stacey Phillips will officiate. The family will receive friends on Thursday February 20, from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. George was born on December 5, 1923 in Banks County. Mr. Mize served in the Korean Event and WWII. He was retired from Chicopee Manufacturing and was a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church. Mr. Mize is preceded in death by his parents, 3 sisters and 1 brother. George is survived by his wife, Katie Byrd Mize of Gainesville, daughter and son-in-law, Janice Mize Coats (Jeff) of Cumming, son and daughter-in-law, Johnny Wilton Mize (Denise) of Gainesville, grandchildren, Brett Stroup, Taylor Phillips, Jessica Holcombe, sister- Lynette Crane of Murrayville, and 1 great-grandchild, Kiersten Stroup. Memorial Park Funeral Home, 2030 Memorial Park Road, Gainesville, is in charge of arrangements. Send online condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Feb. 19, 2020
