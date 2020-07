Or Copy this URL to Share

Georgie Lou Tipton

Died July 5, 2020

Georgie Lou Tipton, age 80, died Sunday, July 5. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday July 7 at the Chapel of Barrett Funeral Home. Interment will be in Union Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends 12-2 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Arrangements by Barrett Funeral Home, Cleveland.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store