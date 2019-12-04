|
Geraldine Palmer Black, age 89, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on November 28. Geraldine was born October 31, 1930 in White County to the late Hershel and Sylvia Westmoreland Palmer. Geraldine was preceded in death by her husband, Leon Black and her only son, Gary Black of Cleveland; also one sister, Gertrude "Trudy" Saxon, three brothers, Ray Palmer, Nick Palmer and Ross Palmer all of Cleveland. Geraldine was a lifelong resident of White County and was a founding and devoted member of Mt. Yonah Baptist Church, where she sang in the choir for many years. She loved the Lord and shared His love with all she came in contact with. Geraldine was an excellent cook and most enjoyed spending time with her family. She was lovingly referred to as "Nanny" by her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Geraldine retired from Talon and later worked at Babyland General for several years. Survivors include her, daughter-in-law, Stacy McDowell Black, Cleveland; grandchildren, Melissa "Missy" Black Pulliam, Milledgeville; Christopher J. Black, Cleveland; Rachel Black Hughes (Beau), Gainesville; Sara J. Black, Duluth; great grandchildren, Alex Pulliam, Warner Robbins; Taylor Pulliam, Milledgeville; sister, Mary Helen Vaughan, Gainesville; many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. She also leaves behind many other family members that will miss her dearly. Funeral services are scheduled for 3:00 p.m. Sunday, December 8, at Mt. Yonah Baptist Church. The Rev. Doug Merck will officiate. Interment will follow at the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12:30 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. Sunday, December 8, at the funeral home. To share a memory or to leave the family a condolence please visit www.barrettfh.com. Barrett Funeral Home, Cleveland. Has charge of arrangements.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Dec. 4, 2019